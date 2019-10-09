OPINION: Where was everyone on Saturday night?

ON SATURDAY evening, I went to an event organised by the Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer- Brisbane Valley branch.

The air was cool after a hot day and I had heard the annual event normally brought more than 60 people together.

On paper, it sounded festive - as festive as an event raising blood-cancer awareness could be - with coloured lanterns, refreshments and a band playing 1950s bangers.

When I arrived at the Laidley Rec Reserve, I could hear live music - Tenessee Waltz, much to my delight - but far less chatter than I expected. And far fewer people, too.

Where I expected to see clusters of guests gathering in support of those fighting the disease, I saw just the organisers.

It was obvious the group had put a lot of work into the night, with mountains of sausages, bread, lanterns... and what for?

It's too often that I hear there is nothing for people to do.

For the most part, it's young parents complaining.

In the past, I've empathised; a community without communal activities is just strangers living in the same area.

But, I can't help but wonder, where was everybody on Saturday night?

The event was the perfect chance to come together as a community, to meet new people, to catch up with old friends, to support a good cause and to show solidarity to those battling blood cancer.

Yet, by the time I left, around 7pm, only one family had turned up.

I hate to imagine how they felt, carrying lanterns, remembering loved ones who had lost their battles with leukaemia, alone like that.