Ebony Graveur
News

OPINION: Where was everyone on Saturday night?

9th Oct 2019 12:00 PM

ON SATURDAY evening, I went to an event organised by the Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer- Brisbane Valley branch.

The air was cool after a hot day and I had heard the annual event normally brought more than 60 people together.

On paper, it sounded festive - as festive as an event raising blood-cancer awareness could be - with coloured lanterns, refreshments and a band playing 1950s bangers.

When I arrived at the Laidley Rec Reserve, I could hear live music - Tenessee Waltz, much to my delight - but far less chatter than I expected. And far fewer people, too.

Where I expected to see clusters of guests gathering in support of those fighting the disease, I saw just the organisers.

It was obvious the group had put a lot of work into the night, with mountains of sausages, bread, lanterns... and what for?

It's too often that I hear there is nothing for people to do.

For the most part, it's young parents complaining.

In the past, I've empathised; a community without communal activities is just strangers living in the same area.

But, I can't help but wonder, where was everybody on Saturday night?

The event was the perfect chance to come together as a community, to meet new people, to catch up with old friends, to support a good cause and to show solidarity to those battling blood cancer.

Yet, by the time I left, around 7pm, only one family had turned up.

I hate to imagine how they felt, carrying lanterns, remembering loved ones who had lost their battles with leukaemia, alone like that.

community ebony ebony graveur editorial graveur laidley light the night opinion
Gatton Star

