OPINION: where is our aid during the drought?

WATER - its a precious commodity vital to life, but for some, its been restricted or not available at all due to Queensland's lengthy drought.

While some of us can enjoy a lengthy shower with clean water, washing the clothes whenever and watering our plants, others are restricted to 100 litres a day per person.

It means sharing bucketed shower water and then using that water for the toilet.

For some, it means sending their children to school with an empty water bottle.

Now, I'm all for foreign aid, helping our neighbours and overseas pals during their tough, tragic times, but sometimes the most devastating, heartbreaking and traumatic events unfold on our back doorstep.

Sure, we have plenty of rural support groups who work tirelessly to support Australia's farmers, but majority of the time this is backed by the support of local community groups and their donations.

The generosity from local communities and fundraisers can only be stretched so far.

Perhaps it's time Australia got behind its prime economy. Perhaps it's time foreign aid comes to our rescue to ensure the survival of our small communities and agricultural industry.

I am eager to hear your thoughts on how we can help our own. No one in a first world country should have to send their children to school with an empty water bottle - no one.