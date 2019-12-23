OPINION: Where has the year gone?

Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel's cat, Captain Feathers, at Christmas time, as photographed by her.

Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel's cat, Captain Feathers, at Christmas time, as photographed by her.

HAVE you ever tried to take a Christmas photograph of a cat sitting politely in tinsel?

That’s what I tried to do three weeks ago when we launched into December.

It’s challenging, especially when the cat is a devil, but when you’re an avid photographer its persistance and practice that make a quality photo.

I’m a fan of Christmas, and I can’t believe I’m writing a Christmas editorial already.

It feels like a couple weeks ago we were putting together last year’s Christmas and New Year papers.

We have had a rollercoaster of a year in our region, with plenty of positives, but also challening times as a community.

Rain and drought are the two topics on everyone’s mind, but I must say a hats off to our community that has continued to push through tough times.

Unfortunately we have had a number of heartbreaks — fatalities on our roads — that have caused much pain and grief.

Our thoughts are with all the families this year who will be pushing through their first Christmas minus a loved one.

But on a positive, we have had some great times.

We’ve celebrated great successes, such as a development approval for Bunnings and progressions in the water propsal.

I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has worked with us this year, and everyone who has supported us in our swich to a premium online model.

Have a wonderful and safe Christmas.