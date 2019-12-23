OPINION: Where has the year gone?
HAVE you ever tried to take a Christmas photograph of a cat sitting politely in tinsel?
That’s what I tried to do three weeks ago when we launched into December.
It’s challenging, especially when the cat is a devil, but when you’re an avid photographer its persistance and practice that make a quality photo.
I’m a fan of Christmas, and I can’t believe I’m writing a Christmas editorial already.
It feels like a couple weeks ago we were putting together last year’s Christmas and New Year papers.
We have had a rollercoaster of a year in our region, with plenty of positives, but also challening times as a community.
Rain and drought are the two topics on everyone’s mind, but I must say a hats off to our community that has continued to push through tough times.
Unfortunately we have had a number of heartbreaks — fatalities on our roads — that have caused much pain and grief.
Our thoughts are with all the families this year who will be pushing through their first Christmas minus a loved one.
But on a positive, we have had some great times.
We’ve celebrated great successes, such as a development approval for Bunnings and progressions in the water propsal.
I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has worked with us this year, and everyone who has supported us in our swich to a premium online model.
Have a wonderful and safe Christmas.