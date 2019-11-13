Menu
Login
Opinion

OPINION: We need to thank our firefighters

Ali Kuchel
, ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au
13th Nov 2019 1:03 PM

WORDS can not describe how amazing our firefighters are.

They have been working around the clock to protect homes and lives, putting themselves on the frontline without skipping a beat.

On Monday, I went to Thornton to see the damage that had been caused. All the homes were safe.

There was penty of burnt country, but these guys, along with the help of many landholders, had spared all the houses from disaster.

READ MORE: Graziers battle fire for second time in a month

And the real kicker is so many of these men and women are volunteers - they dont get paid for it - but they put their lives on the line to protect yours and mine.

Our fireys have faced some extremely testing conditions, and the hot weather forecast for this week isn't going to make the job any easier.

You only have to look at the maps circulating on social media to see much of eastern Australia is under bushfire threat.

Troupes are coming from western Queensland and Victoria to support our exhausted teams and give them a much-needed rest.

I've been at the Gatton Star for nearly four years now (either side of my little SA break) and during this time, I've written a number of stories with firefighters calling for more volunteers.

These troupes have been working around the clock to protect us, so maybe it is time we step up and volunteer.

As many of the leaders have said during the years, you don't have to be on the firefront to volunteer - there are plenty of support roles that are just as vital to ensuring the safety of homes and our communities.

But what we really need to do is say a huge thank you to our fireys - the teams who have had just a few hours of sleep in between saving homes and lives.

So from us, and from all the readers to our firefighters, thank you. Your efforts and dedication are so truely appreciated, and we hope you stay safe.

 

More Stories

firefighters lockyer fires opinion
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truckies warned to be wary as fire conditions worsen

        Truckies warned to be wary as fire conditions worsen

        News The Australian Trucking Association is warning industry customers and truck drivers to be careful as bushfire conditions continue.

        Soaring temps put pets at risk

        Soaring temps put pets at risk

        News Rising temperatures are bringing not just a high fire risk, but a threat to pets...

        This Lockyer teen has gold, silver Aussie medal to his name

        This Lockyer teen has gold, silver Aussie medal to his name

        News Sportsperson Mitchell Toohey has achieved further success in the pool, coming back...

        Dog owner treks through bushfires to save puppies

        Dog owner treks through bushfires to save puppies

        News Among the devastation of fires, there’s some good news, with some very special pups...