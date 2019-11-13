OPINION: We need to thank our firefighters

WORDS can not describe how amazing our firefighters are.

They have been working around the clock to protect homes and lives, putting themselves on the frontline without skipping a beat.

On Monday, I went to Thornton to see the damage that had been caused. All the homes were safe.

There was penty of burnt country, but these guys, along with the help of many landholders, had spared all the houses from disaster.

And the real kicker is so many of these men and women are volunteers - they dont get paid for it - but they put their lives on the line to protect yours and mine.

Our fireys have faced some extremely testing conditions, and the hot weather forecast for this week isn't going to make the job any easier.

You only have to look at the maps circulating on social media to see much of eastern Australia is under bushfire threat.

Troupes are coming from western Queensland and Victoria to support our exhausted teams and give them a much-needed rest.

I've been at the Gatton Star for nearly four years now (either side of my little SA break) and during this time, I've written a number of stories with firefighters calling for more volunteers.

These troupes have been working around the clock to protect us, so maybe it is time we step up and volunteer.

As many of the leaders have said during the years, you don't have to be on the firefront to volunteer - there are plenty of support roles that are just as vital to ensuring the safety of homes and our communities.

But what we really need to do is say a huge thank you to our fireys - the teams who have had just a few hours of sleep in between saving homes and lives.

So from us, and from all the readers to our firefighters, thank you. Your efforts and dedication are so truely appreciated, and we hope you stay safe.