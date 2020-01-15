Menu
GIVE A LITTLE: If we all just took the time do one selfless thing a day, perhaps the world would be a better place.
News

OPINION: We all need to be a little more selfless in life

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
THIS week I had the pleasure of speaking to Robert Kelly, a retiree from Glen Innes in NSW who is on the hunt for the people who saved his life.

His story it’s an inspiring one, showcasing that there are still plenty of good people in the world.

In recent weeks we’ve seen so much bravery and selflessness, with emergency services personnel putting their lives on the line every day during this bushfire crisis.

These heroes, just like the ones who pulled an unconscious Robert off a road and called an ambulance, are what we should all aspire to be.

But bravery and selflessness don’t have to be done in a set of overalls and rushing headlong into a raging wildfire.

It can be as simple as checking on your old neighbour next door and sitting with them for a cup of tea.

Or asking the mother ­struggling to get shopping bags into the car while looking out for her children if she needs a hand.

Just the other day a stranger gave my partner a compliment on her hair at work. While it was nothing to them, it meant everything to my partner after a bad day.

If we all just took the time do one selfless thing a day, perhaps the world would be a better place.

So look out for those little moments where you can find them and be a selfless person just once a day.

Gatton Star

