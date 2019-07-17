OPINION: Reckless, self-centred drivers need to re-evaluate

THIS week on social media, I witnessed multiple videos of people from our region using the likes of Snap Chat and instagram while driving, with the steering wheel in plain sight.

To say I was disappointed was an understatement. I was outraged. Especially given the three fatalities in our region during the school holiday period.

These brash, careless and self-centred actions made my blood boil.

How can these selfish people warrant their behaviour? These actions not only endangered their life, but everyone else's on the road.

I'm sure people are more than happy to wait for you to pull over and send a snap chat of where you're going, once it's safe to do so.

These motorists are simply not taking responsibility for their own actions.

I've read a few comments this week regarding the fatalities, and one stood out.

It's like playing a game of Russian roulette when driving on the road.

I have zero respect for anyone using their phones, especially to send an unimportant "driving" video while behind the wheel.

My outrage is fueled by the three tragic deaths on our road these school holidays.

In the Lockyer Valley two young men - Brett Hayden Ritchie, and Shaun Reina, a father of three - have lost their lives while on the road.

My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with all the families during this difficult time.

I hope everyone can take a step back and analyse their driving behaviour.

Do you really need to take that photo, or send that text message, or can it wait until you have safely pulled over?

I implore you, stop, think and survive.