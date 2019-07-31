OPINION: Questions remain, but prison will be a boost

YESTERDAY I had the opportunity to attend an information session on the Southern Queensland Correctional Precinct stage two.

When the $618 million project was announced, it created both interest and discontent in the community.

Some saw it as an opportunity, while others worried what impact it might have on their communities.

While a lot of questions remain, the session solidified my view that the project will be an economic boon for the region.

With the government expecting to turn sod on the project in 2020, it's estimated the construction phase will create 400 jobs over three years.

Once operational, the centre will employ an additional 500 workers in various roles - making Queensland Corrective Services one of the largest employers in the region.

Minister for Police and Corrective Services Mark Ryan spoke at the info session and labelled the opportunities the project presented "magnificent".

While I wouldn't go that far, the project certainly will be a win for the region.

But the government must back up their talk with action. Chief among these actions is a genuine effort to investigate the viability of a regional hospital.

If the jobs growth and economic stimulus the government predicts does eventuate, the Lockyer Valley must have quality healthcare, without having to rely on Ipswich or Toowoomba for basic needs or procedures.

This has the potential to be a game-changer for the Valley but it will need commitment and honesty from our elected representatives at all levels of government.