OPINION: More must be done to stop the scourge of smoking

Cardiologist Associate Professor David Colquhoun is supporting calls for more smoke-free places in Queensland.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Cardiologist supports calls for more smoke-free places in Qld

Heart disease remains our single biggest killer, but it may come as a surprise to some Queenslanders that smoking is bad for your heart as well as your lungs.

As a cardiologist, I see the damage this deadly habit causes to Queenslanders' hearts every day.

That's why I want to see more done to stop the scourge of smoking.

Smoking damages the lining of your arteries, can raise blood pressure and cause narrowing of the arteries and build-up of plaque that causes blockages.

People are usually aware of the risk of lung cancer from smoking, while heart disease can be forgotten.

The statistics are startling: Smokers are almost three times as likely to die of a heart attack, and more than twice as likely to die of stroke.

It's not just smokers at risk, either. Exposure to second-hand smoke raises the risk of heart disease by about 30 per cent.

Despite the great progress that has been made in lowering smoking rates, we still see about 3600 Queenslanders dying from smoking each year.

We must strengthen efforts to reduce smoking rates further. That's why I support the Heart Foundation's call for more smoke-free places and stricter tobacco retail regulations.

More smoke-free places will help de-normalise smoking, make it easier for smokers to quit for good and help prevent young people from ever taking it up.

While smoking rates have dropped overall, rates remain high in some vulnerable groups, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people living with mental illness and Queenslanders living in disadvantaged areas.

Now, more than ever, we need to support people to quit smoking. To help achieve this, greater investment is needed in mass media campaigns aimed at encouraging vulnerable groups to quit.

I remind people it's never too late to stop - it's the best thing you can do for your heart. The good news is one year after quitting smoking, your risk of a heart attack or stroke is cut by half.

I urge people to quit for the sake of their health, and for the next State Government to step up tobacco control measures to help save Queensland hearts.

Associate Professor David Colquhoun, cardiologist, National Heart Foundation of Australia Board Member

Just when you think you've heard it all...

"I think I may be immune to COVID-19. I don't know."

These are the latest ridiculous boasts by the USA's most un-presidential Commander-in-chief.

His entourage and Republicans are his "enablers", allowing the deceit and dysfunction to continue.

Just when you think you've heard it all, out he blurts another unbelievable statement.

He rejects any notion of being accountable for over 200,000 thousand COVID deaths.

Surely his peers must question his competence to make the executive decisions he does?

"The only thing necessary for evil to triumph, is for good men to do nothing." - Edmund Burke.

Makes you thankful you live in Australia.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. On 5/10, the DPM was campaigning for Labor on TV and making political statements against his opponent parties. Translating the DPM's comments into sign language was a public servant. I'm a taxpayer and I oppose this abuse of public service resources. Will the Premier explain what she will do about this flagrant abuse?

LPMC. Premier Palaszczuk has now pledged $880Mil to support 17,800 new jobs. Well Treasurer Dick, where did you get the costings from as you won't supply a much needed Budget and also how many unemployed will become useless public servants adding to the 36,000 bureaucrats your Labor Govt has hired since coming to power. Surely you can supply these costings.

HAVE YOUR SAY

