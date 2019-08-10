OPINION: Let's make this fire season a safe one, prepare now

DANGER: A total fireban is in place with dangerous fire conditions expected. It comes after 150 rural fire crews spent last weekend in last ditch preparation efforts for the upcoming season.

DANGER: A total fireban is in place with dangerous fire conditions expected. It comes after 150 rural fire crews spent last weekend in last ditch preparation efforts for the upcoming season. Dominic Elsome

IF A FIRE was to break out right now, would you know what to do?

On the weekend I was given the opportunity to tag along with members of the Rural Fire Service during Operation Shazam.

More than 150 volunteers were involved in the exercise that targeted over 1000 hectares of high risk bushfire areas for hazard reduction burns.

What struck me most during this operation wasn't the intense heat the fires put out, it was the speed they moved at.

And these were controlled fires.

The conditions we were experiencing are nothing short of deadly. No soil moisture and an expected warmer summer have firefighters worried.

They've been telling the public to prepare for months, but have you been listening?

While our emergency services are well prepared and ready for what could be a worse bushfire season than last year, they're not miracle workers.

You have to take your own responsibility.

So I'll ask again, if a bushfire was to break out, what would you do?

If you have to sit and think about it - it's too late.

Every house needs to have a fire escape plan, and if you are in a bushfire prone area, a bushfire survival plan too.

Make them, memorise them, practice them.

If you're not sure what you should do, head the QFES website: www.qfes.qld.gov.au.

Don't leave it to the last minute.

I worry that I will cover a bushfire this season that claims the life of someone because they weren't prepared.

Let's make this a safe fire season.