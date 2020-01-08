OPINION: How good is climate change, Scomo?

DOWNGRADE: The slick salesman from the election has disappeared – the Scomo that remains looks frazzled and out of his depth.

AS THE fires flared on the weekend, so did my anger.

Like many others around the country, our Prime Minister Scott Morrison left a sour taste in my mouth.

When he returned from his much-maligned Hawaiian holiday he was quick to shout mea culpa, yet this act didn’t last long.

His photo opportunity at Corbargo has to be one of the worst and most cringe-inducing events of any Prime Ministership.

Not only did some residents and fire fighters make clear he was not welcome – but the leader of the country seemed out of his depth in dealing with criticism, and simply turned his back.

His press conference on Monday was no better: He claimed his government had always acknowledged the link between the fires and climate change.

He did this while standing next to Michael McCormack who last year labelled anyone who made this link as “inner-city raving lunatics”.

Then, over the weekend, Mr Morrison’s media team was reportedly backgrounding journalists against the Liberal NSW state government to shift blame.

There was accusations NSW had refused offers of navy assistance, which was flatly denied by both the premier and the rural fire commissioner.

There is no denying that fires are under state jurisdiction – but when more than a million hectares of land has been incinerated and more than 20 people killed this season, it’s time for the Prime Minister to step up and do what he was elected to do:

Lead.

The slick salesman we saw at the election has disappeared – the Scomo that stands in his place looks frazzled and out of his depth.