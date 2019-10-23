OPINION: Effing great host for awards night

IF YOU weren’t at the business awards night on Saturday, you missed out.

Not only was it a night to get glammed up, network and have a cheeky beverage, but it was also a night to sit back and be entertained by one of Australia’s most iconic women.

This year, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council nailed it with its choice of emcee to compare the evening.

Mary Coustas, who is known for her iconic role as ‘Effie’, did a stellar job on stage presenting this year’s Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

Now we have had some great emcee’s throughout the years, but Effie took it to a whole new level.

She was quirky, engaging and often had the crowd in stitches, making it an even better night out.

But the emphasis should be on our businesses that hit the spotlight.

There were plenty of businesses up for nomination, and they were all worthy.

But I do take my hat off to Mulgowie Farming Company that took out this year’s major award — business of the year.

We live in a strong agricultural community, which made it even more pleasing to see a farming business awarded the top gong — especially given the drought, water issues and testing conditions we are faced with.

I extend a huge congratulations to all nominees and council for a great night, and encourage everyone to nominate their businesses next year.