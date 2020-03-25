Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

OPINION: Don’t just flatten the curve

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
25th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAVE or spend? For some of us, the luxury to consider saving money or stock-up on groceries is long gone.

But those in the position to stockpile canned food and toilet paper at the expense of our elderly neighbour – or greatly reduce our spending in preparation for doomsday – risk the region’s economy falling victim to a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Uncertainty about whether or not you will have a job tomorrow makes it tempting to limit unnecessary purchases today.

Wondering whether your small business will have any clients next week can do the same.

And that makes the lure of sacking employees and cancelling orders from wholesalers seem insatiable.

But it’s this kind of thinking that sets of a chain of reactions.

The dollars you would have spent on a (takeaway) coffee might be the dollars that could have helped the business down the road stay afloat and keep your pals employed.

That’s where the impact of COVID-19 can spiral downward, making a health issue into an economic one – and making the ‘20s a repeat of history without the Louis Armstrong.

Among young people especially it is fashionable to focus entirely on flattening the curve and dismiss anything economic-related as a “rich person’s concern”.

But, if we all stop spending our money and start hoarding for doomsday, businesses will shut down and their employees – plenty of whom are young people – will be out of work.

I say flatten the curve and prioritise getting this virus under control – but keep the cogs going, where possible.

For those who have the luxury of a bit of extra financial security, think about how your dollar can help the people in our community who are just holding on.

More Stories

coronavirus ebony graveur op-ed opinion piece
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you’ll find 4500 jobs up for grabs

        premium_icon Where you’ll find 4500 jobs up for grabs

        Employment Unemployment might be about to reach once-in-a-century highs, but some of our biggest employers have begun urgent recruitment to fill thousands of positions.

        • 25th Mar 2020 5:22 AM
        World-first drug for frontline health workers

        premium_icon World-first drug for frontline health workers

        Health Coronavirus drug to be trialled on frontline health workers

        • 25th Mar 2020 5:06 AM
        When we’ll be confined to our homes

        premium_icon When we’ll be confined to our homes

        News The point at which Italian-style home lockdowns will be considered has been...

        • 25th Mar 2020 5:01 AM
        Virus lockdown measures could still step up

        Virus lockdown measures could still step up

        Health Host of measures introduced today, but it’s likely to go even further

        • 25th Mar 2020 4:57 AM