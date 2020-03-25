OPINION: Don’t just flatten the curve

SAVE or spend? For some of us, the luxury to consider saving money or stock-up on groceries is long gone.

But those in the position to stockpile canned food and toilet paper at the expense of our elderly neighbour – or greatly reduce our spending in preparation for doomsday – risk the region’s economy falling victim to a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Uncertainty about whether or not you will have a job tomorrow makes it tempting to limit unnecessary purchases today.

Wondering whether your small business will have any clients next week can do the same.

And that makes the lure of sacking employees and cancelling orders from wholesalers seem insatiable.

But it’s this kind of thinking that sets of a chain of reactions.

The dollars you would have spent on a (takeaway) coffee might be the dollars that could have helped the business down the road stay afloat and keep your pals employed.

That’s where the impact of COVID-19 can spiral downward, making a health issue into an economic one – and making the ‘20s a repeat of history without the Louis Armstrong.

Among young people especially it is fashionable to focus entirely on flattening the curve and dismiss anything economic-related as a “rich person’s concern”.

But, if we all stop spending our money and start hoarding for doomsday, businesses will shut down and their employees – plenty of whom are young people – will be out of work.

I say flatten the curve and prioritise getting this virus under control – but keep the cogs going, where possible.

For those who have the luxury of a bit of extra financial security, think about how your dollar can help the people in our community who are just holding on.