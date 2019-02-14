OPINION: Dairyfarmers time on land dwindles

ON Monday, I watched on social media as a friend announced her family was stepping away from their dairy farm after three generations because they simply could no longer stay afloat.

I watched as my friend choked back the tears, walking amongst her family's beloved cattle, not knowing where they would end up.

On average, the family were receiving 38c/litre for their milk - far less than the cost of production.

While this heart-breaking decision happened back in South Australia, it is a timely reminder that we should support our local dairy farmers.

It very well could be a reality our local dairyfarmers face in the future if the industry is not supported, and if the farmers don't receive adequate value for their product.

Our region used to have many dairy farms, but now it's almost possible to count them all with your two hands.

I unfortunately can't consume dairy products, they make me very sick. It's a shame because I do love a creamy pasta - it just doesn't love me back.

However, if I had the choice, I know what I would be buying.

For the dairy consumers our there, whether it be ice cream, milk or cheese, pick a named brand and help support your local farmer.