Operation Papa Advance blitzes drug crime in Lockyer

HAUL: Senior Constable Pat Bennett holds two bags containing more than 1.5kg of cannabis seized during Operation Papa Advance.

A BOX drug lab and more than 1.5kg of cannabis has been seized during a whirlwind blitz on drug and property crime in the region.

On May 10-11, 25 officers from Gatton and Laidley divisions, with assistance from the Road Policing Unit and Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad, conducted Operation Papa Advance in the Lockyer Valley.

Leading the large-scale statewide operation was Laidley Detective Sergeant Bronagh Gillespie, who revealed the most notable bust was the discovery of a box drug lab and more than 1.5kg of cannabis.

"During one of the raids at a rural property near Grandchester, police located a box lab comprising of all the glassware and tools to produce and cook dangerous drugs,” Det Sgt Gillespie said.

"A large quantity of dry cannabis weighing in at over 1.5kg was also seized, as well as a smaller amount of methamphetamine.

"A male person was charged with possession and production of a type of drug.”

Further drugs, firearms and stolen property were seized during the operation, resulting in 30 people either being arrested or issued with a notice to appear on a total of 87 charges.

"Police conducted several search warrants on targets after receiving and verifying information,” Det Sgt Gillespie said.

"Most of the offences were drug possession and utensils and all offenders apprehended will be appearing in court over the next couple of months.”

As part of Operation Papa Advance, 17 drivers were randomly drug tested, with eight testing positive for illicit substances.

"Police will continue to crack down on drugs and property crime in the area,” Det Sgt Gillespie said.

"The use of drugs in the Valley have a severely negative effect on families,”

She urged people with information on drug offending to Dob in a Druggie or phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

"The sharing of information between the community and police is crucial to tackle the issue of drug crime in the region,” Det Sgt Gillespie said.

The online Dob in a Druggie form is available at www.police.qld.gov.au/ apps/reports/Reporta DrugDealer.