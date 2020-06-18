Openings, offences, options: 5 items from council this week

THE Somerset Regional Council’s latest meeting was doubly difficult, with both the regular and budget meetings taking place on the same day.

From planning and development to budget and tourism, there were a range of difficult decisions to be made and statements to make.

Read on to find out what the SRC got up to this week.

PCYC Success

Somerset Councillors gave recognition to the efforts of Police and Community Youth Clubs, who were among the winners of the 2020 Queensland Greats Awards.

The awards commend the efforts and achievements of remarkable institutions, for their invaluable contribution to the state.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the Queensland Government awards, announced on Queensland Day, recognised the fantastic efforts of people and intuitions throughout the state.

“Council would like to extend our congratulations to PCYC for their award win,” he said.

“We are very fortunate to have PCYC operating one of council’s key sporting facilities, the Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre, and delivering their excellent service to our residents.”

READ MORE: Improvement plans for region’s busiest road

Caretaker Development

One development application was considered by council during their latest meeting, with a landowner applying to construct a single storey, three bedroom residence on their property.

The residence is to be occupied by an employee engaged for the purposes of breeding and grazing livestock, baling hay and general maintenance on the property, and will be replacing a dwelling lost to bushfires.

The application received unanimous approval from councillors.

Local Preference Mechanism

Somerset Regional Council has revised its procurement policy to provide for a 10 per cent local preference mechanism when considering tenders for standing arrangements.

“Some of our largest contracts are panel arrangements where we set fixed prices with suppliers by tender,” Cr Lehmann said.

“These can be for supplies like plant hire, gravel, mowing, bitumen spraying, traffic control and other million-dollar contracts.”

He said the decision was part of council’s ongoing push to benefit local industries and residents.

“This change will help support local business while making sure that we still have efficient and accountable purchasing systems and logistics,” he said.

READ MORE: Dogs, pigs in firing line as bounty program resumes

SPER Code

As part of changes made in response to COVID-19, the Public Health Act now includes a new type of offence for those who fail to comply with public health directions.

To enforce this law, council officers would be able to issue infringement notices when carrying out inspections and compliance checks.

While council employees have not had to issue any of these notices so far, but even if they had, the council isn’t actually able to take enforcement action, because this type of offence hasn’t been added to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry yet.

Councillors voted to endorse that changes be made to SPER to enforce the new offence, should it become necessary.

Art Gallery Reopened

Somerset Regional Council has reopened its art gallery at Toogoolawah following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The Somerset Regional Art Gallery – The Condensery and Toogoolawah Visitor Information Centre is now open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Visitors to the centre will be treated to a Picturing Innovation featuring key Somerset residents who have contributed to the fabric of the region as well as historical images of Somerset.

More stories by Nathan Greaves.