Opening doors to the joys of reading

PAGE TURNER: Lockyer Community Centre's book house is open 24/7 and free for the whole community. Dominic Elsome

A NEW library has opened in the region, only you won't need a membership card and it's open 24/7.

Lockyer Community Centre last week unveiled its community book house project to provide free access to literature for all.

Centre president Kerry Battersby said project was about encouraging people to read.

"There's nothing more important than teaching children to read and get excited, and getting their imagination going,” Ms Battersby said.

She praised the workmanship of the house, hand-built by Steve Price, and that of the sign donated generously by the Lockyer Woodcrafters.

Community development worker Linda Roberts started working on the project a year ago, after seeing a similar concept while on holidays, and explained any member of the community could become involved.

"You can take a book and not return it, you can share it and pass it on to someone, you can leave a book if you've got some books you'd like contributed, or swap a book,” she said.

The book house, located at the community centre Gatton headquarters on Crescent St, already has large selection to browse.

Ms Roberts said while most of the books were for younger audiences, the centre hopet to involve whole families.

"(We're) trying to encourage families to pick up a book with their children - come down to the book house, grab a book, sit down for five minutes and read with your child.”