Menu
Login
Property

Open for inspection properties April 14 to 20, 2018

12th Apr 2018 10:51 AM

Click here to see this weekend's open homes

Your dreams of modest living become reality immediately upon entering this truly captivating and sophisticated luxury, single-level estate home.

A near-new, Metricon-designed home, spread over a whopping 312sq m on a 662sq m golf-frontage block.

The fifth hole on the Peregian Springs Golf Course is your backyard, and I have to say it is the most picturesque outlook you could possibly imagine.

If there is ever a time to make a move, this property is definitely the one. Just a short stroll away from cafes, schools and bushwalks.

Only seven minutes to the alluring surf beaches of Coolum Beach, 20 minutes to Noosa's best restaurants and 20 minutes from the Sunshine Coast Airport.

Click here to see this weekend's open homes

open homes property real estate sunshine coast daily sunshine coast open homes sunshine coast property
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Another temptation

    Another temptation

    News Two stores was always the goal for Laura Ross

    Trailblazing outback trucker

    Trailblazing outback trucker

    News Whirlwind career

    Lockyer Veterans Cricket punching well above their weight

    Lockyer Veterans Cricket punching well above their weight

    News Lockyer Veterans Cricket are gearing up for their 2018 season.

    How did this Lockyer Valley man die?

    How did this Lockyer Valley man die?

    Crime Inquest for 44 year-old who vanished

    Local Partners