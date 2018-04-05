Open for inspection homes April 5-11

CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS WEEKEND'S OPEN HOMES

IT'S never easy to find a home which offers ample car accommodation without compromising yard space.

Most families enjoy a yard but can't get the boys toys or the opposite, plenty of room for the boys toys but the children need to amuse themselves behind a computer screen.

Jones Road is ideal for a family who would like all features mentioned and yet still be within a very desired location.

Literally less than 10 minutes away from beaches and with all the local shops you need a short walk away plus all the restaurants, major shopping and cafés your heart desires, this location is extremely attractive.

Internally, the home has been professionally restored. Still maintaining character and yet offering modern the touches you'd hope for.

A separate multi-purpose room is on offer for those who would like a home-based office, media room or simply another living space.

Each bedroom is well appointed and ample in size, with the master bedroom also offering an ensuite in neutral tones.

Want notifications for every Sunshine Coast property story as soon as it's published? Visit our topic page here, then click "follow Sunshine Coast Property".

The floorplan also boasts a flexible design where parents can enjoy keeping their children either in a close bedroom, or far away from where they sleep so as to maintain their privacy.

The home has been freshly painted and there is nothing that needs immediate attention.

Along with the big back yard, the vehicle accommodation needs a special mention. Access via a remote gated entry, a four-bay carport awaits those with boats, trailers, caravans or extra cars.

There's also a two-bay shed for the car enthusiast.

Leave the project car in one side and sit and enjoy the fruits of your labour in the other side. The man cave options are enviable.

BUDERIM

132 Jones Rd

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 6 Car

Features: Family home with separate multi-purpose room, flexible floorplan on gated 964sq m block, ample car accommodation options

Price: Auction on site Saturday, April 7, at 11am

Agent: Jason Mills and Alex Beaumont at Ray White Maroochydore

Contact: 0417 343 289, 0403 185 280

Inspection: Thursday 5-5.30pm, Saturday 10.30am

CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS WEEKEND'S OPEN HOMES