Op-shop seeks different kind of donation

HELPERS ON HAND: Rose Cowie, Gail Patu, Julie Cox, Ashlee Mayer and Guiletta Allen are keen for colleagues at Pass It On Op Shop in Laidley. Melanie Keyte

JULIE Cox was far from suffering a bout of Monday-itis ahead of her work shift on Monday morning.

"I've been excited all weekend,” she said.

Ms Cox was excited and ready for her first morning at Pass It On Op Shop, and has been welcomed on board as the store ramps up its latest volunteer recruitment drive.

Fellow volunteer Mary Gayler said the shop needed help with everything from front of house, general organisation and housekeeping, and people skilled with repairs and refurbishment.

"I think it's a really good opportunity for people who have a skill set but aren't able to work in normal working hours,” she said.

"I know for a lot of retired people or young mums who haven't gone back to work yet, it's really good because they can get out of the house, mingle and keep up that skill set.

"It's a good way to give back too.”

Manager Rose Cowie encouraged anybody seeking to fill their spare time to "come and join the fun”, and said they could find a job to suit any disposition or requirement.

"Some are suited to sorting, others are suited to decorating, so we try to find something that fits the person,” she said.

"Others might want to look at going back into the workforce, and so we can help build confidence there with the cash machine and so on.”

Ms Gayler and the rest of her team said there were plenty of opportunities for fun as well.

"For me, the best part is sorting - it's like Christmas because you never know what you're going to get,” she said.

"I love meeting people,” added her colleague Guilietta Allen.

"And working with a good team,” said Gail Patu.

It's exactly the remedy Ms Cox said she needed.

"I've been looking for an outlet, and I've been a bit socially isolated, and I wanted to give back, so here I am,” she said.

"I'm excited.”

Volunteer roles are available for men and women. For more information, search Pass It On op shop Laidley on Facebook to find the store's page, phone Ms Cowie on 0422609743 or drop into the store in William Street.