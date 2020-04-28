Online classes keep tiny dancers on their toes

DANCING: Xavier, 4, and Phoebe, 2, are able to keep up their classes online. Photo: Contributed

EVERY Saturday morning, the living room in the Harm household transforms into a dance studio.

Phoebe, 2, and Xavier, 4, began attending dance classes long before the coronavirus made its way to Australia.

But, a week ago, the brother and sister changed up their routine.

Since social distancing restrictions forced their dance school to shut down, the Gatton siblings have been taking classes in their own home.

All they have needed is an internet connection and a TV.

Phoebe and Xavier’s mother Leanne Richardson said the move from studio to online had been “amazing”.

“It means Phoebe and Xavier can still stay connected and keep learning their dance moves,” Leanne said.

“They can exercise while we live in this very strange world at the moment, with social distancing.”

Though the classes for younger dancers are prerecorded, giving students and parents the flexibility to choose when to train, Leanne said she tried to keep their children’s existing routine.

“We have tried to keep to the routine but rather than get in the car and go to Gatton, we do everything else but put them in front of the TV,” she said.

Move and Groove Dance School owner Tamara Harm had a feeling she might have to shut the Gatton studio as coronavirus precautionary measures tightened in Queensland.

She considered how it would work if the classes moved to online and, on March 23, held her last in-real-life class at the studio before closing.

“We’re not allowed to have anyone in our studio so we’ve come up with a different way to do things,” Tamara said.

The forced closure of gyms and dance studios came two weeks before the end of term.

“We didn’t start online classes straight away; we took some time out to get our head around it all.”

Despite a dodgy internet connection making the first day tricky, one week after launching more than 40 classes went online, and Tamara said it was going smoothly.

“We have had almost all of our students continue with their enrolment, which is fantastic,” she said.