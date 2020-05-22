Menu
Shepherdson and Boyd managing director Dick Boyd. PHOTO: FILE IMAGE
Rural

Online cattle sale attracts hundreds in maiden attempt

Kat Donaghey
22nd May 2020 10:00 AM
TOOGOOLAWAH’S first livestreamed cattle sale has been declared an “unbelievable” success after achieving high prices for weaners.

More than 700 people tuned into the Toogoolawah Weaner sales online, bidding from the comfort of their homes because of pandemic gathering restrictions.

Weaner steers fetched a top price of $1460 and the weaner heifers hit $1430, which auctioneer Dick Boyd said was an excellent result.

About 700 cattle were snapped up by buyers in Victoria and 900 went to New South Wales.

Mr Boyd, from Shepherdson and Boyd, said the virtual event at the major Toogoolawah yarding had gone better than expected.

“The day started with a bang and maintained it right through to the end,” said Mr Boyd.

“I thought the day was unbelievable, beyond my expectation. We didn’t think it would go that well.”

Shepherdson and Boyd director Vince O’Brien said the quality of weaners this year was exceptional which had contributed to the positive result.

About 70 per cent of the 5200 head were presented free of ticks which meant they could be immediately transported to buyers across the eastern seaboard.

The animals had also been inoculated against pneumonia which would protect them against the variances of climate when shifting from warm Queensland to cooler NSW and Victoria.

“I can assure you it was a big winner and people really, really responded to it,” said Mr O’Brien.

“By dark on Saturday we had moved more than 3000 head to tick-free areas.

“It was better than we had anticipated and the best sale in my history that I have experienced at Toogoolawah, and I have been doing this for 48 years.”

With the COVID-19 restrictions limiting patron numbers, the sale was livestreamed via Elite Livestock Auctions.

Mr O’Brien said the online event was a “vibrant” sale even though most people were taking part from home.

He said it was “yet to be determined’ whether Shepherdson and Boyd would continue virtual cattle sales in the future.

Articles contributed today by Kat Donaghey were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

