Onion Oracle’s birthday wish

Hally Herrmann and his family at his 80th birthday. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Hally Herrmann and his family at his 80th birthday. Picture: Dominic Elsome

LOWOOD'S Onion Oracle has two reasons to celebrate on Wednesday.

Halwyn Herrmann, whose annual weather predictions have recently brought him widespread media attention recently due to excitement over a possible break in the drought, turns 80 today.

While Hally's home town of Lowood has only had a relatively modest combined total of about 60mm since the rain started last week, it has been a vast improvement on the past 12 months and the birthday milestone has sweetened the deal.

Hally Herrmann's 80th birthday. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Hally was joined by about 40 members of his extended family, which now includes seven great-grandchildren, and 18 grandchildren along with his step-grandchildren who were also at Lowood Bowls Club on Saturday afternoon.

The former dairy farmer also enjoyed the company of his six children - three boys and three girls - for the celebration.

Hally Herrmann and his children at his 80th birthday. Picture: Dominic Elsome

"It was a really good day and great to have all the family there," Hally said.

Having milked up to 100 Illawarra shorthorns at Lowood at his peak, Hally sold his dairy farm in 1996 to focus on his health.

He has since undergone three hip replacements - all on the left side - with the most recent one being carried out last December.

The proud octogenarian says he is now feeling great, but he is hoping for some more rain.

"What we've had in February so far has probably been a bit more than I predicted, but we definitely need some more this week to make a difference," he said.