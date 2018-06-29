One with the lot

IDEAL ENTERTAINER: A four-bedroom house with pool at 3 Madison Cl, Mountain Creek, goes to auction Saturday at 3pm.

IDEAL ENTERTAINER: A four-bedroom house with pool at 3 Madison Cl, Mountain Creek, goes to auction Saturday at 3pm.

A WELL-REGARDED street, excellent school zone, side access and a good area for families.

Jodi Price's listing of 3 Madison Close has a lot going for it and that's before you even get to the front door. And might I add, the Ray White principal reports this listing will not disappoint.

"The immaculate four-bedroom home sits on 847sqm in a quiet cul-de-sac. With only about 16 homes in the street, people tend to move in and they tend to stay long term."

Appealing to families for the pool and level, easy, bike ride to Mountain Creek schools, the property is also drawing retirees who appreciate the wide, side access. It's the perfect spot to store a caravan. Even the investor or end-user is catered for with a rent appraisal of $780per week.

Easy to lock-up and leave, the resort-style home is immaculate in presentation. The pre-auction open home kicks off at 2.30pm with the auction scheduled for 3pm.

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE

COMING to the market at a time when some people are looking to a tree-change, 10 Railway St, not only offers a 980sqm block in popular Palmwoods, it could be a investment for your future.

Toby Morrin of Ray White Maroochydore is taking the five-bedroom with dual living possibilities to auction Saturday at 11am.

With plenty of potential as a large family home or investment, the property is appraised to return $660per week.

Under the same tenancy for the past seven years, the home is renovated on the inside and has the added bonus of a pool.

HIGH REVENUE

IT'S a property with a difference and the rental returns will make people sit up and look ... twice.

What was a four-bedroom house at 50 Sippy Downs Dr, Sippy Downs, has been professionally turned into a nine-bedroom property fully furnished for student accommodation.

Tarin D'Este-Holmes of Coronis said it was a unique proposition with nett rental just short of $1500 a week.

"Everyone has been blown away by how well the renovation's been done,'' Tarin said. "It has been done by an experienced hotelier and literally run like a small hotel.

"Most of the rooms can have a basin, fridge and television, and you are just a stone's throw from the university.

"It is hard wired for smoke alarms, each room comes with a lock and separate lease.''

Tarin sold a four-plus bedroom house in the same street last year at $530,000 but generating half the income as this one.

She takes it to auction at 11am on Saturday.

For a comprehensive look at auctions this week pick up the Sunshine Coast Daily Weekend on Saturday/Sunday.