One, two, down the loo - sewer upgrade for Gatton

GATTON'S sewer pipes will be upgraded later this month in a bid to extend the pipe's lifespan by up to 50 years.

The $135,000 project by Queensland Urban Utilities will take place in four streets.

It will involve inspecting, cleaning and relining the pipes.

QUU spokesperson Sarah Owens said crews would be using innovative trenchless technology to carry out the upgrades.

"Our crews use the latest technology to reline the pipes which avoids the need to dig them up and replace them,” Ms Owens said.

"By accessing the pipe through maintenance holes, no open trenching is required, minimising impacts on the community and the environment.

"This project is part of our ongoing capital works program and demonstrates what goes on behind the scenes to ensure Gatton residents can keep their showers running and toilets flushing.”

Ms Owens said it was a timely reminder for residents too, who can all play a part in helping keep the sewers and their household pipes healthy.

"We're encouraging people to only flush their number ones and twos, everything else is a 'number three' and belongs in the bin,” she said.

"Number threes include wipes, nappies, tampons and cotton buds.

"Our crews clear thousands of blockages in sewer pipes across our service region each year and a big contributing factor is people flushing the wrong things down the loo.”