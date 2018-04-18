One step at a time for loved son

ON A MISSION: Liane and Tony Drummond with dogs George the pug and Dave's dog Charlie in Gatton.

ON A MISSION: Liane and Tony Drummond with dogs George the pug and Dave's dog Charlie in Gatton. Francis Witsenhuysen

WALK for Sunshine founders Liane and Tony Drummond journeyed through the Lockyer on their mission to raise awareness of mental health and high suicide numbers in Australia.

The Chillingham couple decided to set off in October of last year, exactly one year after Liane's son Dave took his own life. Taking turns to walk and drive around Australia, their aim is to clock 10,000km by the time they reach Parliament House in Canberra on October 10, which is World Mental Health Day and the second anniversary of Dave's death.

Walking into Gatton last Friday, marked the 187th day of their mission and Ms Drummond said, in that time, an estimated 1496 people had taken their lives in Australia.

The duo update the figures, which they gather from the ABS, every day on their van.

"We walk 20 kilometres a day each, five days a week," Ms Drummond said.

"I'm doing this because I don't want any other mother to be in a position that I'm in, or for any other person to experience what my son experienced.

"I know that's not realistic, but if I can adjust it for somebody then that's my hope."

Ms Drummond said that about two hours after hearing the news of her son's tragic death she had a stress-induced heart attack.

"Luckily there was no damage," she said.

"The whole thing made me really aware of the fact the government is really good at funding physical care needs but not mental health."

Ms Drummond said suicide is the leading cause of death for people between the ages of 16 to 45 and it is the second leading cause of death in the 46 to 55 age group.

"Mental health accounts for 14 per cent of the burden on our healthcare, although that varies of course from state to state. On a whole it's seven per cent of the healthcare budget," she said.

"I want to address the disparity, discrimination and inequality of this issue with the prime minister.

"By the time we get to Canberra, my third letter to the prime minister will be up on our Facebook page for people to put their names on it, so we will have numbers behind us."

The walk from Laidley into Gatton took Ms Drummond about four hours. From Gatton the couple were headed Grantham to Toowoomba, then back down through Esk and out towards Gympie.

"It's been amazing coming through the Lockyer, the people and the shared stories about mental health issues have been moving," she said.

"It's not talked about enough."

She said the couple constantly decline money from people on their travels.

"People have been so insistent, we are not about fundraising we are trying to get policy changed," Ms Drummond said.

For Walk for Sunshine updates or to support their mission head to their Facebook page.

If you or anyone you know needs support call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 or visit Lifeline.org.au.