One small egg could crack title

SO SMALL: Col Bradford found this tiny egg in his chicken coop and is considering applying for the Guinness Book of Records.

IT'S the size of a 10c piece and Col Bradford believes he could have the world's smallest chicken egg.

Measuring less than 2cm long and 1.3cm wide, the small brown egg was found in the chicken coop among many "normal” sized eggs.

It came from one of his hens, which he keeps as egg laying chooks.

"It's the first time I've ever seen an egg this small and I've lived on farms my whole life,” Mr Bradford said.

"I couldn't believe it at first, it was beside the other eggs and I thought, 'gee that's a small egg'.”

The Fernvale man originally found the egg six months ago and has kept the precious bundle wrapped in cotton buds in a Tupperware container in the fridge.

He hasn't been tempted to crack it open.

Mr Bradford said he scoured the internet to find the latest record and believed it was currently held by someone in England.

But Mr Bradford believes his egg's measurements are smaller.

Currently the Guinness World Records do not keep track of the world's smallest chicken eggs, but instead it considers the world's smallest bird egg.