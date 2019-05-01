One simple act could keep your cars safe from criminals

HIDING your keys while you sleep could keep your vehicles safer according to Gatton Police Station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne.

He said in the past year there had been an increase in the amount of criminals breaking into houses, finding keys and driving off in stolen cars.

The advice comes after two vehicles were stolen from a Gatton residence during the Easter break.

The vehicles were stolen following a break and enter when the offenders located car keys at the property.

Snr-Sgt Browne urged people to take precautions to make offending more difficult.

"It is timely to remind people to leave car keys somewhere that are not easily located,” Snr-Sgt Browne said.

He said the crime usually occurred while people were sleeping or out of the house.

Snr-Sgt Browne said this nature of crime was rare in Gatton, but residents should actively protect themselves and their property.

The vehicles were later located in Ipswich with stolen number plates from Brisbane after they were used to commit other crimes.

A juvenile was charged with burglary, unlawful use of motor vehicle, stealing and possession of tainted property.

Another juvenile faced Ipswich Children's Court charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, unlawful use motor vehicle and stealing.

Both were given custodial sentences.