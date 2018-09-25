Two people taken to hospital after Mackay crash

Menu
Melanie Plane
by
24th Sep 2018 7:18 PM

UPDATE: A PERSON trapped in vehicle at a Mackay Bucasia Road crash has been freed.

The person, of unknown age and gender, has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital for treatment. 

A second person has also been transported to hospital. Both are in stable conditions. 

Both vehicles involved have been loaded onto tow trucks and the scene is being cleared. 

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious traffic crash on Mackay Bucasia Road.

Reports indicate two vehicles have crashed near the intersection of Old Shoal Point Road. 

It is understood one person is trapped in a vehicle however injuries are unknown. 

