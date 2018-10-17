Menu
One hurt in two-car crash near Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
17th Oct 2018 10:52 AM

ONE person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Ipswich this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Brightview and Village rds at Lockrose, near Gatton, at about 8.30am.

The occupants were able to free themselves from the vehicles.

They were assessed at the scene by paramedics and one person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

 

