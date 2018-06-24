Menu
Login
ONE of the vehicles involved in a fatal collision on the Eumundi-Noosa Road this afternoon was forced into a roadside ditch.
ONE of the vehicles involved in a fatal collision on the Eumundi-Noosa Road this afternoon was forced into a roadside ditch. Patrick Woods
Breaking

One person dead in horror smash

Bill Hoffman
by
24th Jun 2018 4:40 PM

A MALE driver is dead and his teenage son has been hospitalised after a fatal smash on the Eumundi-Noosa Road.

THE scene of a fatal crash on Eumundi-Noosa Road where a man has died.
THE scene of a fatal crash on Eumundi-Noosa Road where a man has died. Patrick Woods

The man, thought to be in his forties, had been travelling east when a collision occurred with a west bound maroon Toyota Prado that ended up across double lines.

Both lanes of the Eumundi-Noosa Road are blocked at Cash Rd causing traffic to bank up in both directions.

 

FIRE Brigade, police and ambulance rushed to a crash on the Eumundi-Noosa Road this afternoon which has claimed the life of one male driver.
FIRE Brigade, police and ambulance rushed to a crash on the Eumundi-Noosa Road this afternoon which has claimed the life of one male driver. Patrick Woods

The dead man's teenage son and the elderly driver of the Prado have both been taken to hospital by Queensland Ambulance.

His crumbled silver utility was forced off the road and into a ditch by the collision leaving him trapped inside his vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said three other people had been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Photos
View Gallery
accident ambulance cash road eumundi-noosa road fatal police vehicles
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Former Brazilian football pro to coach in Gatton

    Former Brazilian football pro to coach in Gatton

    News The former Brazilian professional footballer will land in Gatton to coach a holiday clinic.

    Renee Paia followed her passion for healing others

    Renee Paia followed her passion for healing others

    News Get to know Cura Life Balinese massage therapist Renee Paia.

    Lockyer Valley back-burn expected to last days

    Lockyer Valley back-burn expected to last days

    Environment The hazard reduction burn is expected to last several days

    Fate directs the Arndts' survival story

    Fate directs the Arndts' survival story

    People and Places Somehow the Grantham couple survived.

    Local Partners