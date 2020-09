A female patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash last night in Rifle Range.

A WOMAN was taken to Ipswich Hospital last night after she was involved in a car crash in a Somerset town.

Paramedics arrived on scene at the single-vehicle rollover on Forest Hill Fernvale Road, Rifle Range, about 6.25pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

