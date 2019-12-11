Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Isaiah Hill from St Leo University delivers a blow to unsuspecting opponent Nick Smith from Nova Southeastern University.
Isaiah Hill from St Leo University delivers a blow to unsuspecting opponent Nick Smith from Nova Southeastern University.
Basketball

‘One of the most horrific cheap shots ever’

11th Dec 2019 12:51 PM

A COLLEGE basketball player has been suspended for the remainder of the year after delivering a sickening cheap shot during a game.

Isaiah Hill from St Leo University was captured on film delivering the horrific blow to unsuspecting opponent Nick Smith from Nova Southeastern University.

Footage from the game shows Hill deliver the hit to Smith despite being unprovoked or any jostling occurring in the lead-up.

The incident happened right in front of an official, who somehow missed it all and allowed the play to unfold despite Smith falling to the floor clutching his head in agony.

After the video began circulating around social media, the school reacted and handed down a punishment to Hill.

 

"Isaiah's conduct on the court is not an accurate representation of Saint Leo's core values. Saint Leo University holds its students to high standards of moral and ethical conduct as a reflection of Benedictine values. Upon review of Isaiah's actions this past Saturday, he will not represent Saint Leo University in competition for the remainder of 2019," a school statement read.

The suspension means Hill will miss only two games and be eligible to return to the hardwood on January 2.

Fans on social media weren't happy with the suspension being so lean for an act which should never have taken place, let alone on a basketball court.

"Your athletic director and coach should be fired immediately. 2 games for that act of violent act is disgraceful!!" one Twitter user wrote.

"He should be suspended the rest of the year," added another.

Post-Gazette sports write Mike White also highlighted a since-deleted tweet from the school president that spoke about the video being shot "out of context".

More Stories

Show More
college basketball isaiah hill nick smith nova southeastern university st leo university
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Why these students aren’t worried about OP scores

        premium_icon NAMED: Why these students aren’t worried about OP scores

        News Year 12 students are nervously awaiting the release of their OP scores, but for more than a third of Lockyer graduates, it’s a mere formality.

        $1400 fine for Lockyer Valley road menace

        premium_icon $1400 fine for Lockyer Valley road menace

        News Facing court on four new traffic charges, one 25yo man found out the hard way using...

        Calls for local vendors at Wivenhoe Dam

        premium_icon Calls for local vendors at Wivenhoe Dam

        News Local food vans and coffee connoisseurs could soon be operating at Cormorant Bay...

        Crime spike has cops urging for neighbourhoods to use CCTV

        premium_icon Crime spike has cops urging for neighbourhoods to use CCTV

        News Police push for security camera usage following a rise in crime in the Somerset...