Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rockhampton Hospital.
Rockhampton Hospital.
News

One new case of COVID-19 in Central Queensland

Jack Evans
25th Mar 2020 7:30 PM | Updated: 8:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE has been another case of COVID-19 confirmed in the Central Queensland Health and Hospital system today, making it five for the region as 46 new cases were confirmed statewide.

This brings the state tally to 443 cases.

Queensland Health could not confirm where in Central Queensland the case is, but it is believed to be from Rockhampton and related to the three cases prior.

It is understood the cases are people who were part of the same travelling group that recently returned from overseas and flew into Rockhampton.

There are unconfirmed reports on social media that the travellers may have come off a recently-docked cruise ship.

There has been much discourse of late regarding the flow of case information or at times, lack thereof, from Queensland Health.

Queensland Health has previously explained reasons for delays in confirming results after testing possible patients.

"The time between an initial positive testing result of COVID-19 and a public declaration of a confirmed case can take between 12-48 hours," a Queensland Health spokesperson said.

"This is because it is critical to ensure a patient has returned a true positive result before enacting a help of a public health unit, or asking an individual and their close contacts to isolate.

"Occasionally, this may mean testing the patient more than once to avoid a false positive, or a false negative result.

"Additionally, the testing and reporting cycle can mean cases can be confirmed overnight, and publicly reported the following day.

"We understand members of the community might feel concerned about the recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their area."

Mackay also recorded two new cases, pushing its case total to four.

Earlier today, local representative called to have Central Queensland locked down to non-essential travellers from the southeast.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusrockhampton covid-19 cqhhs queensland health service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Go now, go hard’: Full lockdown urged

        ‘Go now, go hard’: Full lockdown urged

        Health An expert panel that urged a total lockdown to stop more Australians from dying of coronavirus was ignored, a panellist says.

        LIST: Four projects to benefit from new pandemic grants

        premium_icon LIST: Four projects to benefit from new pandemic grants

        News A positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has become apparent, with a new Federal...

        Golf club, community hall share in $60k funding windfall

        premium_icon Golf club, community hall share in $60k funding windfall

        News With coronavirus hitting local groups hard, an major funding boost to music to the...

        Council issues stern warning: Abide by coronavirus rules

        premium_icon Council issues stern warning: Abide by coronavirus rules

        News Deputy Mayor Jason Cook said the crisis will make the early months tough for the...