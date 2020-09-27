Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

One new case of coronavirus in Queensland

27th Sep 2020 11:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

There has been one new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

The case was detected in hotel quarantine, and it takes the number of active cases in the state to eight.

It comes after Queensland yesterday recorded three new cases of COVID-19.

Two of the cases are crew members - one in their 40s, another in his 60s - from an international ship anchored off Weipa.

They have been transported to Cairns.

The third case was an overseas arrival who tested positive while in compulsory hotel quarantine.

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    No new COVID cases in NSW

    No new COVID cases in NSW
    • 27th Sep 2020 11:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Darling Downs Suns name Bulls Masters squad

        Premium Content Darling Downs Suns name Bulls Masters squad

        Cricket New Darling Downs Suns squad blends youth with experience for

        Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        Premium Content Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        News More people allowed at stadiums, outdoor venues

        Two women arrested for their role in armed robbery

        Premium Content Two women arrested for their role in armed robbery

        News THE two women are locked up but their male accomplice is still on the run.

        Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        Premium Content Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        News Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on millions of Australians’ cash in...