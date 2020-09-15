One new case as Ipswich residents asked to stay vigilant

The Queensland Ambulance Service has stood up a clinic in Redbank Plains. It is located at Westminster Warriors Soccer Club on Moreton Rd.

The Queensland Ambulance Service has stood up a clinic in Redbank Plains. It is located at Westminster Warriors Soccer Club on Moreton Rd.

QUEENSLAND recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight, with residents in Ipswich’s eastern suburbs urged to get tested for the virus if they start to feel sick.

The new case announced on Tuesday is an overseas arrival who is already in quarantine, bringing the total number of active cases in Queensland to 31.

It comes after no new cases on Monday.

L OCAL NEWS: Plans to turn Queenslander into medical practice

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said yesterday she was concerned about possible community transmission in Goodna, Redbank and Redbank Plains.

A confirmed case visited the three suburbs and anyone who has been to those areas in the last 14 days is urged to get tested if they develop symptoms.

The Queensland Ambulance service has stood up a clinic in Redbank Plains today and West Moreton Health has reopened another clinic in Bundamba as well.

“We need more people to be getting testing, particularly in Redbank, Redbank Plains and Goodna so please go and get a test if you have any symptoms and stay home until you get a result,” Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said.

READ MORE: Mystery remains over what started landfill fire

“Please remember to keep up that social distancing and stay home if you’re sick.

“Thanks to every Queenslander for their hard work in fighting this virus.”

Mr Miles said every resident at the Karinya Place aged care facility where a staff member tested positive two weeks ago had tested negative with all tests now returned.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.