26°
News

One Nation propose cannery at Grantham

One Nation's Lockyer candidate Jim Savage addresses a crowd at Laidley in March 2017.
One Nation's Lockyer candidate Jim Savage addresses a crowd at Laidley in March 2017. Ali Kuchel

ONE Nation has promised a food processing plant at Grantham should they win the next Queensland election or hold the balance of power in government.

Candidate for the Lockyer Valley, Jim Savage, said establishing the cannery would solve two regional dilemmas: produce oversupply and job creation.

"With the closure of two large manufacturers in Ipswich, the Churchill Abattoir and Steggles, a lot of those guys will be handed redundancies at Christmas time and looking at a stark future," he said.

"I know beetroot growers who are now driving trucks who have said to me that if that cannery gets up and running, they'll go back to farming.

"It's not just in the Lockyer Valley but pineapple growers and other growers who will have guaranteed markets for their products."

Mr Savage said his party would commit $30 million to establish the cannery with private enterprise to pay for the rest of the $100 million proposal.

He hoped the project would boost regional job opportunities and economic growth, and along with other plans to expand dam capacities, would maximise the Lockyer's vegetable output.

Topics:  food security food supply grantham jim savage lockyer valley one nation queensland election

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lockyer volunteers honoured for selfless work

Lockyer volunteers honoured for selfless work

Fifteen of the Lockyer Valley's most dedicated were recognised as a part of the 2017 Wright Community Contribution Awards.

EXPLAINED: Same-sex marriage postal vote

MARRIAGE DEBATE: If the High Court decides the postal survey is valid, Australians will be asked whether they believe same-sex marriage should be legal.

You asked the questions, we got the answers.

Lowood Folk Art to celebrate milestone birthday

BIRTHDAY BASH: Evelyn Ketterer, Lynell Jendra and Jean Bray invite you to celebrate Lowood Folk Art turning 40 on Thursday.

Lowood Folk Art turns 40

Gatton Hawks Reserve Grade bring home another trophy

VICTORY: Gatton Hawks Reserve Grade's assistant coach Cliff Brown, Cory Schmidt and captain Shaun Andrew with the trophy.

They defeated the Toowoomba Valleys Roosters on Sunday.

Local Partners