32°
News

One Nation candidate Jim Savage speaks in Laidley

Ali Kuchel
| 7th Mar 2017 10:58 AM
IN THE HOT SEAT: One Nation's Lockyer Candidate Jim Savage addresses the crowd at Laidley.
IN THE HOT SEAT: One Nation's Lockyer Candidate Jim Savage addresses the crowd at Laidley. Ali Kuchel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IN the lead up to the state election, senator Pauline Hanson has given the Laidley community an opportunity to meet Lockyer One Nation candidate Jim Savage during a short visit.

The former Beaudesert grazier and One Nation campaign manager addressed a strong crowd at the Eagle Rock Café in Laidley on Saturday morning saying he would listen to farmers.

"This is a farming community yet our government acts like farmers are the bad guys to be ignored at best or hindered and driven off their land at worst,” Mr Savage said.

Discussing many issues faced by the community, Mr Savage said the One Nation message was finally being heard.

"Our message has been around for over 20 years so why is it resonating so much now - or should I say again,” he said.

"The reason is; I believe because the public have reached the end of their tolerance.

"They are no longer accepting the excuses, the fault passing, the blame passing, the in-fighting of the major parties, the continual leadership changes and squabbles.”

Mr Savage said the people had decided it was time for a change of heart.

"People are sick of politicians and their arrogance,” he said.

"Our government spends money on projects more designed to get them re-elected than for the public good.”

Also speaking on the day was Ipswich West candidate Brad Trussell, Wright candidate Rod Smith and Ipswich candidate Troy Aggett.

Pauline Hanson in Laidley.
Pauline Hanson in Laidley. Ali Kuchel

It was 20 years ago Mrs Hanson formed the One Nation party.

Following her candidates time on the microphone, senator Pauline Hanson said Mr Savage had what it took to be a politician.

"He's very passionate and I think he's got a bit of mongrel in him like me and won't let it go,” Ms Hanson said.

"I've always said that about candidates, if you want to get into politics you've got to have a bit of mongrel in you.”

Ms Hanson said she was prepared to fight for herself and Australia.

"I have this passion to have a voice to not only to fight for myself, my children and grand children, but I want to have a fair go to fight for Australians who feel like they've been treated like mushrooms by the major parties,” she said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  eagle rock cafe election campaign jim savage lockyer valley one nation one nation lockyer pauline hanson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Blue Care Lockyer's mega book sale

Blue Care Lockyer's mega book sale

MORE than 17,000 books lined the tables of the Gatton Shire Hall for Blue Care's first monster book sale of the year.

Tate makes Gatton Golf Club history

AN ALBATROSS: Gatton golfer Zane Tate sunk a hole in one off a par four at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club this month.

Young golfer sinks albatross in Gatton

One Nation candidate Jim Savage speaks in Laidley

IN THE HOT SEAT: One Nation's Lockyer Candidate Jim Savage addresses the crowd at Laidley.

Jim Savage talks farming and politics in Laidley.

Get behind local dairy farmers and win

NEWBORN: Glenore Grove dairy farmer Luke Stock encourages communities to get behind the Legendairy capital program.

Legendairy has $2500 community grants up for grabs.

Local Partners

Blue Care Lockyer's mega book sale

MORE than 17,000 books lined the tables of the Gatton Shire Hall for Blue Care's first monster book sale of the year.

Drought committees urged to meet earlier due to insignificant wet season

The drought hits hard across the state.

Lack of rain calls for drought-declerations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Nasty Married At First Sight groom publicly taunts wife

IN an ugly and embarrassing moment, a MAFS groom has taunted his wife at a dinner party. And the experts were lost for words.

Josh and Court spat blights My Kitchen Rules

MKR contestants Court and Josh are clearly not going to be friends when their time on Seven’s show ends.

MKR reaches boiling point with ugly stoush between Josh and Court.

Ash’s exit leaves six in I’m A Celebrity

Ash Pollard pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

EX-MKR star is sent packing from the South African jungle.

Eurovision’s worst-kept secret

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

Isaiah Firebrace is going to represent Australia at Eurovision.

Lisa Curry's I'm A Celebrity torture continues

Lisa Curry pictured in her latest Tucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Lisa takes on a dish that no celebrity has ever dared to eat.

New Mary Poppins looks incredible

Emily Blunt pictured in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns.

The first look at Emily Blunt as Poppins is getting everyone excited

Margot Robbie lands another huge role

Actress Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the European Premiere of Suicide Squad, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2016.

AUSSIE actress is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now.

Your Stylish Villa In A Private Hideaway...

Proposed Villa 1/22A Ramsay Street, South Toowoomba 4350 ...

Unit 3 2 2 $385,000 Each

High quality built finishes and thoughtful, spacious design for great living in an inner suburban location are ready here for the downsizer, first home buyer or...

Whisper quiet - New ducted air conditioning - Big 760m2 block

3 Dahlia Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Positioned in a small cul-de-sac, this well maintained family home features two generous living areas and just installed ducted and zoned air conditioning...

Prime development opportunity - Estate finalisation - Ignore previous pricing instructions

459 Bridge Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction at Fitzy's...

Positioned in a locale ripe for development, this excellent opportunity is sure to the money maker you've been waiting for! With amenities right on your doorstep...

Don&#39;t miss your second opportunity - Now below replacement cost

35 Mary Street, Mount Lofty 4350

House 5 3 2 Offers Over...

This sophisticated home has been entirely renovated and extended with meticulous craftsmanship and high end finishes to create luxurious comfort and...

This Is Your First Home!

185C Jellicoe Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 5 Interest From...

This is your first home or maybe a well-priced investment property! 185C Jellicoe Street has been beautifully renovated enabling the lucky buyer to move straight...

Quiet Middle Ridge Cul-De-Sac Position

14 Chifley Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 2 2 $489,000

You'll be surrounded by good neighbours in this great location. The entry to this home is tiled and leads to the formal living room. A great open plan design to...

Large Block - Great House - Great Street!

32 Charles Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

*857m2 *Fully fenced *3 bedrooms all with built-ins *Tidy kitchen *Large bathroom with separate bath/shower *Internal laundry *Reverse air conditioning and ceiling...

Most Exceptional Position in Middle Ridge!

13 Inadale Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 3 3 Interest from...

Quite literally, this is the most exceptional position that Middle Ridge can offer. 13 Inadale Court sits at the very end of the cul-de-sac, with filtered views...

Fantastic Family Home Close to Middle Ridge School!

12 Buckle Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 2 2 Interest From...

When people talk about family friendly suburbs in Toowoomba, Middle Ridge is certainly high on the list. Conveniently located just 5km from the CBD, this family...

Serenity in the Park

Proposed Lot 18 Parklane Estate, Pascoe Lane, Harlaxton...

Residential Land At Parklane we have kept lifestyle and environment in mind by creating ... $230,000

At Parklane we have kept lifestyle and environment in mind by creating an urban living experience new to Toowoomba. It is designed to emphasise wellbeing, harmony...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!