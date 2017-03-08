One Nation candidate Jim Savage speaks in Laidley

IN THE HOT SEAT: One Nation's Lockyer Candidate Jim Savage addresses the crowd at Laidley.

IN the lead up to the state election, senator Pauline Hanson has given the Laidley community an opportunity to meet Lockyer One Nation candidate Jim Savage during a short visit.

The former Beaudesert grazier and One Nation campaign manager addressed a strong crowd at the Eagle Rock Café in Laidley on Saturday morning saying he would listen to farmers.

"This is a farming community yet our government acts like farmers are the bad guys to be ignored at best or hindered and driven off their land at worst,” Mr Savage said.

Discussing many issues faced by the community, Mr Savage said the One Nation message was finally being heard.

"Our message has been around for over 20 years so why is it resonating so much now - or should I say again,” he said.

"The reason is; I believe because the public have reached the end of their tolerance.

"They are no longer accepting the excuses, the fault passing, the blame passing, the in-fighting of the major parties, the continual leadership changes and squabbles.”

Mr Savage said the people had decided it was time for a change of heart.

"People are sick of politicians and their arrogance,” he said.

"Our government spends money on projects more designed to get them re-elected than for the public good.”

Also speaking on the day was Ipswich West candidate Brad Trussell, Wright candidate Rod Smith and Ipswich candidate Troy Aggett.

Pauline Hanson in Laidley. Ali Kuchel

It was 20 years ago Mrs Hanson formed the One Nation party.

Following her candidates time on the microphone, senator Pauline Hanson said Mr Savage had what it took to be a politician.

"He's very passionate and I think he's got a bit of mongrel in him like me and won't let it go,” Ms Hanson said.

"I've always said that about candidates, if you want to get into politics you've got to have a bit of mongrel in you.”

Ms Hanson said she was prepared to fight for herself and Australia.

"I have this passion to have a voice to not only to fight for myself, my children and grand children, but I want to have a fair go to fight for Australians who feel like they've been treated like mushrooms by the major parties,” she said.