One month on, council release Drought Action Plan

FEEDBACK WANTED: Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said the council was seeking honest and constructive feedback on the draft action plan.

ONE month on from the Lockyer Drought Support Forum, a draft action plan for public review has been released.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council worked with the livestock community in the forum last month to identify issues at the forefront of the drought and develop meaningful support options.

However, several graziers criticised the forum as simply a council ‘talkfest’, and questioned how long the action plan from the event would take to be released.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the council had been busy collating the content that arose from this forum and is now seeking honest and constructive feedback.

“This plan reflects the views of the drought-affected community in attendance at the forum, and highlights our commitment to making a genuine difference,” Cr Milligan said.

“The plan is currently in a draft stage, and local livestock farmers are strongly encouraged to review the plan and provide meaningful and reasonable feedback.”

The feedback provided will help guide the action plan and ensure the actions support the livestock community both short and long term.

But producers have just 11 days to make a submission, with deadline set for Sunday, November 2.

“Council will work with other levels of government to ensure adequate support outcomes are achieved for livestock owners,” Cr Milligan said.

“As a large farming region, we want to ensure our voice is heard, and we attract the right level of support for our struggling community.

“Council is taking the lead in increasing awareness, lobbying to relevant government departments, extending support options and working with support agencies to eliminate some of the daily pressures that come with drought.

“It is vital that farmers make some time to review the available information and share it with each other, so that all affected farmers have a better understanding of their support options.”

Details on how to make a submission contained within the plan.

For more information visit www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au or call 1300 005 872.