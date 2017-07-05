One minute silence for slain police officer Brett Forte

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers addresses the crowd at the Memorial held for Senior Constable Brett Forte in Laidley.

AT EXACTLY 2.20pm on Thursday, members of the community, police, first responders and government dignitaries fell silent for one minute to honour Senior Constable Brett Forte.

The minute's silence coincided with the time gunman Rick Maddison fatally shot Snr Const Forte on May 29.

It was just one facet to a moving community memorial, hosted by the National Victims of Crime Awareness Week, at the Victims of Crime Memorial at Laidley's Narda Lagoon.

Among the dignitaries was Assistant Minister of State Jennifer Howard, Shadow Attorney General Ian Walker, Queensland Police Union leader Ian Leavers and Darling Downs Inspector Sharee Cumming.

Queensland Police Union president Mr Leavers, who personally knew Snr Const Forte, said the memorial was an important opportunity for people affected by his death to come together in reflection.

"It's not only for police and colleagues of Brett but the community,” he said.

"It shows that the community does support police.

(L-R) Laidley Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Jim McDonald, Darling Downs Inspector Sharee Cumming and Shadow Attorney General Ian Walker were in attendance. Francis Witsenhuysen

"And it's important for police to remember their colleagues, families and community - who gives us such great support to be able to do our jobs.”

Mr Leavers said the loss of Snr Const Forte had hit police hard across the country.

"Whether you are in the Darling Downs district, or Toowoomba or Laidley, this has hit police in Western Australia and in Melbourne,” he said.

"And although we have 60,000 police in Australia, if you hurt one of them, we all feel the pain.”

The memorial was a timely reminder of the danger police put themselves in while doing their jobs and a chance for the community to help support the families of the police who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"It reminds people that we run towards danger when people are running away - and that's our job,” he said.

"Thankyou to the local community for its support - I know it's hit hard here and we are all feeling the pain together.”

NVoCAW Victoria held a simultaneous memorial to pay respect to the officers injured during a siege in Brighton, Victoria on Monday, June 5.

At the conclusion of the memorial, attendees had the opportunity to buy a cup of coffee from Cheeki Coffee van which donated $1 from every cup to RiSE Qld Inc in Snr Const Forte's name to be used toward its trauma aware and resilience programs.