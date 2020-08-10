Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

One Masked Singer celeb I know for sure

by Nick Bond
10th Aug 2020 12:10 PM

 

The second season of The Masked Singer starts tonight, with the first six disguised celebrities performing and one star unmasked. 

The show was a surprise hit last year - so does that mean we can expect to see some even bigger names unmasked this season, now stars know they're signing up for a tried and tested format? 

Performing tonight are the Echidna, Queen, Frillneck, Dragonfly, Puppet and Goldfish. We've got a full rundown of this season's contestants, including their clues and some guesses for each.  

The queen is Kate Miller-Heidke, bookmark me
The queen is Kate Miller-Heidke, bookmark me

But here, I'll give you this one for free: the Queen is 100% Aussie singer and Eurovision star Kate Miller-Heidke. Just like last year's contestant Kate Ceberano, Miller-Heidke has an instantly identifiable voice that Ten have tried their best to muffle in the promos for this season. It even sounds like she's tried to help them out, singing the first section of The Weeknd's Blinding Lights in an airy tone quite unlike her usual singing voice. But as soon as the chorus hits and she swoops up to those high operatic notes? That's pure KMH. 

Having recovered from the shame of not being able to pick Paulini correctly last season, I'll be liveblogging the show as it airs on Ten from 7:30pm tonight. I'll collate some of the best viewer pick and offer my own mix of educated guesswork and wild speculation - all culminating in the unmasking of the first celeb. Don't miss it. 

Originally published as One Masked Singer celeb I know for sure

More Stories

channel ten entertainment masked singer 2020 tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Land buy up, amalgamations to cut future council costs

        Premium Content Land buy up, amalgamations to cut future council costs

        Council News The council will look to cut costs, and allow for future development through buying and amalgamating land.

        NAMED: Lockyer, Somerset mums behaving badly

        Premium Content NAMED: Lockyer, Somerset mums behaving badly

        Crime Dodgy gardening, petrol drive offs, casually burning down someone else’s home...

        Why council looks to go cashless at visitor info centres

        Premium Content Why council looks to go cashless at visitor info centres

        Business COUNCILLORS will vote this week whether to go cashless, or not, at their visitor...

        Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

        Premium Content Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

        Crime Police are investigating a case involving four motorbikes that were stolen from two...