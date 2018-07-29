Menu
Rockhampton four ambulances parked outside the Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Hospital. Chris Ison ROK290816chospital8
News

One man hospitalised after early crash near Yeppoon

by Christine Mckee
29th Jul 2018 9:56 AM

EMERGENCY services are still on the scene after a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

The Morning Bulletin understands a car rolled while towing a boat on Mt Rae Rd in Adelaide Park just before 7am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said the boat may have rolled off the trailer.

A 23-year-old man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after being trapped inside his car.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

The 52-year-old driver of the vehicle and two other people were not injured.

Traffic diversions have been put in place until the scene is cleared.

A seven-year-old boy was taken to Theodore Hospital for spinal precautions after a two-vehicle crash near Dingo earlier this morning.

No further information was available.

adelaide park car accident dingo
