Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rescue helicopter. Generic.
Rescue helicopter. Generic.
News

One male flown to hospital after motorbike crash near Gympie

Kristen Camp
18th Apr 2021 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One male was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a motorcycle crash at Wallu on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the crash occurred on Lebier Court at 8:53am.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

"The patient was transported in a serious but stable condition," the QAS spokesperson said.

The rescue helicopter was tasked shortly after emergency services arrived on the scene.

The patient who was reported to be in his teens suffered abdominal pain.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VC hero fronts Qld colleagues after expletive-riddled spray

        Premium Content VC hero fronts Qld colleagues after expletive-riddled spray

        News Embattled war hero Ben Roberts-Smith has fronted Qld staff following explosive audio recordings in which he said his colleagues had “f---ing ... worn me down”.

        ‘It went faster’: Caretaker’s motorised wheelchair swap

        Premium Content ‘It went faster’: Caretaker’s motorised wheelchair swap

        Crime A court has heard a man initially denied any knowledge of a woman’s missing...

        Heartbreaking decision made after twin’s stillbirth

        Premium Content Heartbreaking decision made after twin’s stillbirth

        Parenting Mum on why she agreed to an autopsy after twin was stillborn

        REVEALED: 500,000 pages of documents state wont let you see

        Premium Content REVEALED: 500,000 pages of documents state wont let you see

        News Thousands spent trying to uncover secret government documents