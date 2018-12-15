One last hurdle to jump for Rosewood Men's Shed

TWELVE months ago, six men met to discuss the formation of a men's shed for the Rosewood area.

A year later, the Rosewood Men's Shed has incorporated, held fundraisers, established a presence in the community and received funding for the building of its premises.

President Victor Gibbins said the group was focused on one goal - providing a space for men to come and escape from life's pressures, even if just for a little while.

"We're very focused and the focus is forward,” Mr Gibbins said.

This all culminated with the shed awarded a $35,000 grant from the Gambling and Community Benefit Fund earlier this year to buy and build the premises.

With funding in place, Mr Gibbins said there was just one final hurdle standing in the way of Rosewood finally having its own men's shed - finding a location to build the shed.

But time is running out for the group as the grant for the shed must be used within 12 months or they will have to give the money back.

Despite time moving ever forward, Mr Gibbins said the group was confident approval would soon be given by the Ipswich City Council for a location at the Rosewood showgrounds.

To say Mr Gibbins and his fellow group members were excited would be an understatement.

"We're champing at the bit,” he said.

The group was confident once a location was confirmed and final approvals given, the shed would be up and running "within a few weeks”.

The shed will include a steel bay, fabrication bay, wood workers bay, recreation area, art space and gardens.

Mr Gibbins said with the population in the area increasing, the time was right for Rosewood.

"The more people there are, the more need there will be for a men's shed,” he said.