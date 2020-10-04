Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

One killed, lanes closed after serious crash

by Cormac Pearson
4th Oct 2020 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A person has died and drivers are being told to avoid a major road in Brisbane's south following a serious crash.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were on scene at 1260 Beaudesert Road, Acacia Ridge, after they received a call for a car and pedestrian incident at around 6.15pm Sunday.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed there was a fatality.

No other patients were treated.

At 7pm the southbound lanes were closed and police said traffic was being diverted via Mortimer Road, with heavy vehicles recommended to detour via Boundary Road.

Authorities were urging motorists to avoid the area.

Originally published as One killed, lanes closed after serious crash

More Stories

crash editors picks fatal traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Injuries plague Hawks one-and-only home game of season

        Premium Content Injuries plague Hawks one-and-only home game of season

        Rugby League THIS Saturday is your only chance to see the Hawks take the field at Gatton. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

        RESTRICTIONS EASE: Queenslanders score virus changes

        Premium Content RESTRICTIONS EASE: Queenslanders score virus changes

        News There are many coronavirus changes coming for Queensland

        Business grants to create more than 600 jobs

        Premium Content Business grants to create more than 600 jobs

        News State Government grant program creating hundreds of jobs

        Driver hospitalised after hatchback-station wagon crash

        Premium Content Driver hospitalised after hatchback-station wagon crash

        News A patient was rushed to hospital with head injuries following a two-car collision.