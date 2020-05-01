ONE in four Moreton Bay property owners who applied for rates relief have had their applications knocked back and more than 1000 more applicants are still waiting on an answer.

Almost 3000 ratepayers in Moreton Bay have applied for a rates rebate under the council's COVID-19 stimulus.

As impacts from the coronavirus pandemic continue to hit many families hard, Moreton Bay Regional Council in March introduced a $100 rebate on rates for both this and the next quarter - $200 in total.

The rates relief is open to owner-occupier households that have already qualified for the Centrelink coronavirus supplement.

As of Friday morning, the council has received 2945 rebate applications.

Of those, 767 applications were ineligible and 1124 are still being processed.

A total of 1054 people have received their $100 rates rebate and can expect another $100 rebate to apply automatically in the next quarter.

The rebate was part of the council's $15 million stimulus package announced on March 26.

A new round of economic stimulus is on the way though details are still being determined.

"We have been working hard and focusing on assisting our community with COVID-19 recovery stages required to help residents, businesses and community groups to bounce back from these challenging times," councillor Cath Tonks (Div 9) told Quest Community News this week.

The council has confirmed the package will be considered for approval at its May 13 meeting, two weeks from now.

Originally published as One in four who applied for COVID-19 rates relief missed out