Menu
Login
One hospitalised after Gin Gin crash.
One hospitalised after Gin Gin crash. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO
News

BREAKING: One hospitalised after truck crash

Carolyn Booth
by
4th Sep 2018 8:12 AM

A 34-YEAR-OLD man received seatbelt related injuries after his four-wheel-drive collided with a small truck at Gin Gin this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash along Mulgrave St just after 5.10am to reports of a truck and vehicle crash.　

The truck driver was uninjured while the driver of the four-wheel-drive was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

car crash gin gin qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Producers soldier on through our hardest drought

    Producers soldier on through our hardest drought

    News Our region's producers are battling on through the dry and the outlook isn't positive.

    Dedication to craft bags a purple rosette for crochet

    Dedication to craft bags a purple rosette for crochet

    News The 59-year-old picked up a haul of awards.

    Residents reminded to be cautious of scams

    Residents reminded to be cautious of scams

    News People over 45 are more likely to be scammed.

    Gardeners persevere through the dry to showcase top flora

    Gardeners persevere through the dry to showcase top flora

    News The winning gardens are now on display to the public.

    Local Partners