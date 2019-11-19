Menu
TOO SOON: One driver has lost his licence for another six months after being caught driving while demerit point suspended.
One dumb mistake costs man licence for another six months

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Nov 2019 3:16 PM
JUST two days from being able to drive legally, one impatient driver from Placid Hills has been disqualified for another six months after he was found driving while suspended.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard Troy Hook, 39, had a lengthy traffic history, which didn’t help his case when he faced court with his newest charge.

Police pulled over Hook’s car on November 1, at 9.30am on East St, Gatton, and found his licence had been suspended due to demerit points.

The court heard Hook had told police he was aware his licence was suspended but said he was awaiting paperwork from Transport and Main Roads confirming he could begin driving again.

Despite Hook’s three-page traffic history, Magistrate Graham Lee told Hook he had no previous unlicensed driving offences.

Hook was fined $300, disqualified from driving for six months and his conviction was recorded.

court gatton court
Gatton Star

