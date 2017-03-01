Greyhound trainer and dog killed in Fernvale crash

UPDATE 11AM: GREYHOUND trainer Peter Ruetschi and his dog were the victims of a fatal head-on traffic crash near Fernvale last night.

The 56-year-old was on his way home from the Ipswich greyhound meeting when the crash happened, Australian Greyhound Racing reports.

The RSPCA ambulance was called to the crash scene on the Brisbane Valley Highway where one dog was already deceased.

Another two dogs were taken to the RSPCA centre at Wacol and have since been claimed, spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

Those in the greyhound industry have taken to social media to express their shock at the well-known trainer's sudden death.

"It is sad news that we wake this morning to mourn the loss of Peter Ruetschi," Queensland Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers Association posted.

"Peter was a well-respected member of the Greyhound community. Words cannot describe the loss, as condolences are flooding social media. Our Association is available for any assistance we can provide in this difficult time for family and friends."

Greyhound Racing Australia News described Peter as "a well respected member of the Greyhound Community."

Others took to social media to leave their messages of support:

"Lost a great mate tonight."

"Big Peter Ruetschi."

"R.I.P mate you'll be sorely missed by myself and many others in the greyhound industry."

"Condolences to his family and many friends."

"R.I.P my beloved friend...you will be so sadly missed. Love you my mate xxxx."

"R.I.P big peter will be always remembered but forever missed."

"R.I.P Pete,you one of the most genuine blokes i have meant in Greyhound racing."

"Knew Pete well he was a top bloke and a champion trainer rip big fella."

"Sending love and hugs to you and everybody else such a massive shock."

"I don't want to believe it - heart broken! You'll be truly missed by many Pete!"

Australian Greyhound Racing reports Peter was a trainer of 157 winners in 2016 and trained his last winner just hours before tragedy struck, with There's A Fool saluting on Tuesday afternoon.

INITIAL: A 56-year-old man is dead and a 60-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital after a serious traffic crash at Fairney View, near Fernvale early Tuesday night.

Police report the two-vehicle head-on collision between a van and a car occurred on the Brisbane Valley Highway just before 6pm.

It is believed both drivers were entrapped and required extrication.

The female driver was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The RSPCA was also called to the scene to assist with several injured animals.

The road was blocked in both directions and was expected to remain closed while the Forensic Crash Unit examine the scene.