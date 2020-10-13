Menu
NCA NewsWire
News

One dead in Australian uni ceiling collapse

by Angie Raphael
13th Oct 2020 4:15 PM

At least one person is believed to be dead after a glass ceiling caved in at a new construction area at Curtin University in Western Australia.

St John Ambulance would not confirm the death, but said multiple people had been injured and two ambulances were at the scene in Bentley.

The collapse happened just before 1pm on Tuesday, prompting police and emergency services to rush to the campus.

The building, which is located at the northern end of the campus, is part of a project called The Exchange, which includes a hotel, student accommodation and retail space.

More to come.

curtin university editors picks workplace health and safety

