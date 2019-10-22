One dead in overnight house fire in Somerset

POLICE and Queensland Fire and Rescue investigators are attending the scene of a fatal house fire in Wivenhoe Hill this morning.

A 60-year-old man is believed to have been killed in a blaze that engulfed a house on Logan Inlet Road last night after 10pm.

Nine Fire and Rescue crews were sent to the house fire at 10.09pm, along with paramedics.

A QFES spokeswoman said fire fighters had the blaze under control within ten minutes of arriving but the fire was not extinguished until 1am.

A female patient was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and has been transported to Ipswich Hospital.

The identity of the deceased person has not been confirmed but the 60-year-old male resident is believed to have been home at the time and has not been accounted for.